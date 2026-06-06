MCF Advisors LLC Buys 8,401 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 137.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,503 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $215.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $170.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.72 and a beta of 1.19. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.77 and a 12 month high of $254.35. The business's 50-day moving average is $220.80 and its 200 day moving average is $220.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Boeing's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

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