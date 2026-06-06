MCF Advisors LLC Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,204 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $613.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of TMO opened at $472.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $479.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

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