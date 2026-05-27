McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,806 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 49,720 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.0% of McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $123.52 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $77.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.73. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $132.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.81 billion, a PE ratio of -199.22 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel is benefiting from reports that the White House is backing its turnaround and that the company could win future foundry deals with major customers such as Apple, Nvidia, and SpaceX. What's Going On With Intel Stock Tuesday?

Intel is benefiting from reports that the White House is backing its turnaround and that the company could win future foundry deals with major customers such as Apple, Nvidia, and SpaceX. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage highlighted Intel’s momentum around its next-generation 14A process and the possibility of “risk production” by 2028, reinforcing hopes that the company can improve its competitiveness in advanced chips. “Risk Production Phase By 2028”: Intel Stock NASDAQ: INTC Gains as 14A Gets Closer

Analysts and media coverage highlighted Intel’s momentum around its next-generation 14A process and the possibility of “risk production” by 2028, reinforcing hopes that the company can improve its competitiveness in advanced chips. Positive Sentiment: Chip stocks rallied broadly, with Intel moving higher alongside peers like AMD and Micron as investors rotated back into AI and semiconductor names. Why Qualcomm, AMD, Intel, other AI stocks are surging sharply on Tuesday

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Benchmark increased their target price on Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Northland Securities cut Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $81.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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