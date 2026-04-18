McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,526 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in McKesson were worth $25,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Michele Lau sold 2,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $990.00, for a total value of $2,697,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,214,530. This represents a 45.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total transaction of $328,014.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 301 shares in the company, valued at $282,900.87. This trade represents a 53.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,592 shares of company stock worth $3,518,555 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McKesson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,085.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $970.93.

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McKesson Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MCK opened at $866.86 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $914.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $854.37. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $637.00 and a twelve month high of $999.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.42.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The company had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. McKesson's dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

See Also

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