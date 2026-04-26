McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,104,719 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 73,109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.81% of McKesson worth $9,929,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company's stock.

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McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $828.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.42. The firm's 50-day moving average is $904.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $858.01. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $637.00 and a 1 year high of $999.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson's dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $313,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total transaction of $179,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,605. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,555 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of McKesson from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $972.27.

Read Our Latest Report on McKesson

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

See Also

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