McKesson Corporation $MCK Stake Boosted by Fisher Funds Management LTD

Fisher Funds Management LTD increased its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 166.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,969 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD's holdings in McKesson were worth $28,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,841 shares of the company's stock worth $29,623,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in McKesson by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 3,225 shares of the company's stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Argo Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $2,662,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in McKesson by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,526 shares of the company's stock worth $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the company's stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total transaction of $328,014.63. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 301 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $282,900.87. This trade represents a 53.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total transaction of $179,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,824,605. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,555 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 target price on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $970.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock opened at $868.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.42. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $637.00 and a 1 year high of $999.00. The stock's fifty day moving average is $915.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $853.64.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. McKesson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McKesson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McKesson wasn't on the list.

While McKesson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here