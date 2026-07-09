McMillan Office Inc. Has $30.44 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

McMillan Office Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,153 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.9% of McMillan Office Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. McMillan Office Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of AMZN opened at $243.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities raised Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.62.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,427,876.40. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,643,704 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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