Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires Shares of 29,425 W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,425 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in W.P. Carey in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.P. Carey

In other news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $32,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,027,268. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on W.P. Carey from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on W.P. Carey from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $76.00 price target on W.P. Carey in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings raised W.P. Carey from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded W.P. Carey from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.P. Carey currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $77.83.

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W.P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $75.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.80 and a 12-month high of $76.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $454.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.64 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. W.P. Carey's dividend payout ratio is presently 160.68%.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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