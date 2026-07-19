Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys 4,499 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,764 shares of the health services provider's stock after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $26,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cigna Group by 161.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $707,108.48. The trade was a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Price Performance

CI opened at $281.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $239.51 and a 52-week high of $315.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.29. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $286.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.40.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The company had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.74 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $355.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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