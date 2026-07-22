Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 4,538 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,848 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,253,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,565 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,225,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50,305 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 52,171.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,042 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $77,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,210 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $747,587,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,223 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $589,415,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Loop Capital reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $741.00 to $652.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $638.09.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $182,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,919.36. This trade represents a 13.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $489.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12 month low of $443.60 and a 12 month high of $714.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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