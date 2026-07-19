Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $37.81 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,064 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd owned 0.05% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $37,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 469,624 shares of the company's stock worth $37,110,000 after acquiring an additional 122,634 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the company's stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,135,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 200,972 shares of the company's stock worth $15,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,113,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:CL opened at $92.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.54. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $74.54 and a 52-week high of $99.33. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 10.04%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Colgate-Palmolive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.49%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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