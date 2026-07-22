Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Invests $2.56 Million in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,829,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,314,529,000 after purchasing an additional 565,523 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,478,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $799,318,000 after buying an additional 379,879 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,990,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $716,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,118 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,290,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $644,537,000 after acquiring an additional 26,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,809,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $592,859,000 after acquiring an additional 135,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $134.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $126.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $115.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $133.43. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $115.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.85 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 9.83%.PPG Industries's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This is a boost from PPG Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. PPG Industries's payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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