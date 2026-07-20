Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Purchases 2,676 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $12,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 121 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,310.09 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,023.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,525.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,182.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,281.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.70 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 622.80%. The firm had revenue of $947.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.19 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 46.300-46.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 46.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,445.00 to $1,194.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,413.00 to $1,200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,408.55.

Read Our Latest Report on Mettler-Toledo International

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

See Also

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