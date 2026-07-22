Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 236,597 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 97.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,668 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 236,597 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Capital One Financial alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 44.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Key Capital One Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Capital One delivered a solid Q2 beat, reporting EPS of $5.81 versus estimates around $4.69-$4.85 and revenue of $15.83 billion to $15.85 billion, slightly ahead of Wall Street expectations. Article Title

Capital One delivered a solid Q2 beat, reporting versus estimates around $4.69-$4.85 and revenue of to $15.85 billion, slightly ahead of Wall Street expectations. Positive Sentiment: The results suggest strong top-line growth and improving credit performance, with one report noting that the company’s provision for credit losses fell by about $1.1 billion , a sign of healthier loan trends. Article Title

The results suggest and improving credit performance, with one report noting that the company’s provision for credit losses fell by about , a sign of healthier loan trends. Positive Sentiment: Capital One also reported June 2026 credit portfolio metrics, which may reassure investors that the bank’s large card business remains stable ahead of the earnings call. Article Title

Capital One also reported June 2026 credit portfolio metrics, which may reassure investors that the bank’s large card business remains stable ahead of the earnings call. Neutral Sentiment: Capital One’s earnings were also framed as a read-through on consumer health , since its credit card portfolio is a major indicator of spending and repayment trends. Article Title

Capital One’s earnings were also framed as a read-through on , since its credit card portfolio is a major indicator of spending and repayment trends. Negative Sentiment: Offsetting the upbeat earnings picture, a new lawsuit filed by the Trump family alleges Capital One abruptly closed accounts tied to related entities, creating a potential headline risk and legal distraction. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 90,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,760,352. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 8,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,577 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $206.33 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $194.38 and its 200-day moving average is $201.17. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $174.24 and a 1-year high of $259.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $128.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $15.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capital One Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capital One Financial wasn't on the list.

While Capital One Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here