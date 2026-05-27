Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.08% of Medpace worth $12,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter worth $5,033,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 129.5% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 32,412 shares of the company's stock worth $16,665,000 after buying an additional 18,287 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter worth $5,082,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 32.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,539 shares of the company's stock worth $15,702,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 31.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the company's stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Medpace News

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Pomerantz, and others, reiterated reminders about the pending Medpace securities class action and the June 8 lead-plaintiff deadline. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Pomerantz, and others, reiterated reminders about the pending Medpace securities class action and the June 8 lead-plaintiff deadline. Neutral Sentiment: The class action centers on claims that Medpace overstated demand metrics and understated cancellations during the April 22, 2025 to February 9, 2026 class period. Article Title

The class action centers on claims that Medpace overstated demand metrics and understated cancellations during the April 22, 2025 to February 9, 2026 class period. Negative Sentiment: The steady stream of litigation alerts adds uncertainty around potential settlement costs and legal distraction, which can pressure MEDP shares even without new operational news. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Medpace from $565.00 to $477.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Medpace from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Medpace from $522.00 to $484.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medpace from $555.00 to $539.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $467.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MEDP

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $429.11 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $291.28 and a one year high of $628.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $458.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.59.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $697.82 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 17.19%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total transaction of $14,436,197.10. Following the transaction, the president owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,829,500. The trade was a 67.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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