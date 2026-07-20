Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 32,144 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 830.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,014 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 32,144 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,337.5% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,857.1% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company's stock.

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Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.1%

ES opened at $74.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.70. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $76.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $489,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 56,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,788.52. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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