Go Pro
→ NVIDIA offered $40B. The answer was no. (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Consolidated Edison logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Meeder Asset Management boosted its Consolidated Edison stake by 419.5% in the first quarter, ending with 19,814 shares valued at about $2.24 million.
  • Other institutional investors also increased holdings, and 66.29% of Consolidated Edison’s stock is now owned by hedge funds and other institutions.
  • Analysts are mostly cautious on ED: the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" with an average target price of $108.07, while the shares recently traded around $112.40 and the company announced a 3.2% dividend yield.
  • Interested in Consolidated Edison? Here are five stocks we like better.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED - Free Report) by 419.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,814 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. bLong Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. bLong Financial LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.9% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 242 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus set a $112.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore set a $116.00 price target on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $108.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ED

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of ED opened at $112.40 on Monday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 12-month low of $94.96 and a 12-month high of $116.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.8875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Consolidated Edison's dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Consolidated Edison Right Now?

Before you consider Consolidated Edison, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Consolidated Edison wasn't on the list.

While Consolidated Edison currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
tc pixel
Trump’s $250 Bill – See Immediately
Trump’s $250 Bill – See Immediately
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines