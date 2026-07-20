Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 117.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,092 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2,960.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 306 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 334 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG International AG bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of OMC opened at $81.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.53, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.78. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $87.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Omnicom Group's dividend payout ratio is 820.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $99.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Omnicom Group

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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