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Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Reliance logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Meeder Asset Management cut its Reliance stake by 49.2% in the first quarter, leaving it with 11,057 shares worth about $3.36 million.
  • Reliance reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings, posting $5.16 EPS on $4.03 billion in revenue, with revenue up 15.1% year over year. The company also issued Q2 2026 EPS guidance of 5.15 to 5.35.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains mixed: the stock has a Hold consensus rating and an average price target of $363.50, even though Reliance shares recently traded around $396.28 and a few analysts raised targets while others lowered them.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,057 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 10,722 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Reliance were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 4th quarter worth about $207,691,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Reliance by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,247,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $631,224,000 after purchasing an additional 484,286 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Reliance by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,708,756 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $479,870,000 after purchasing an additional 343,598 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Reliance by 1,019.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 341,874 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $98,758,000 after purchasing an additional 311,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Reliance by 4,419.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 274,206 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $79,210,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Reliance from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered Reliance from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Reliance from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Reliance from $378.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Reliance from $376.00 to $372.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $363.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reliance

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of RS stock opened at $396.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $384.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.34. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $260.31 and a one year high of $419.83.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. Reliance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reliance news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $1,253,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,840 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,740.80. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Reliance News

Here are the key news stories impacting Reliance this week:

About Reliance

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Reliance (NYSE:RS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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