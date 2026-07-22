Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,698 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 11,698 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,409 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,341,535,000 after buying an additional 364,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,420,768 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $716,423,000 after acquiring an additional 397,177 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 198.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,143,297 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $945,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,034 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,731,363 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $494,372,000 after buying an additional 213,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $579,922,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company's stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $209.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $185.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.89 and a 1-year high of $210.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $203.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $198.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

Further Reading

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