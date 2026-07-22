Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,762 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 79.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 5,762 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Humana were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,880.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $404.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.11 and a 1-year high of $428.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $358.69 and a 200 day moving average of $262.23.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.97 by $0.34. Humana had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $39.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.58 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company raised Humana from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $227.00 to $502.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Humana from $185.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $327.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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