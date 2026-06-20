Mengis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 154.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,811 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 271.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Intel by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 74,838 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Moffett Nathanson cut Intel to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $133.99 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $102.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $673.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $135.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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