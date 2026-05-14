Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 212.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,880 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company's stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company's stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Balance Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Balance Wealth LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its stake in Vertiv by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 2,564 shares of the company's stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Vertiv Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $369.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $377.77.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,371,750. This trade represents a 60.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,050,585. The trade was a 82.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Vertiv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Barclays increased their price target on Vertiv from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $284.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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