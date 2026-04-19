Free Trial
→ a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!? (From The Oxford Club) (Ad)tc pixel

Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 24,388 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Atlassian logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 339.8% in Q4, buying an additional 24,388 shares to hold 31,565 shares worth $5.118 million.
  • Several analysts have cut price targets (e.g., Morgan Stanley from $290 to $120, Mizuho from $185 to $145), yet the consensus remains a Moderate Buy with an average target of $157.52.
  • Insiders sold 128,653 shares valued at $15.09 million last quarter — including CEO Michael Cannon‑Brookes and Director Scott Farquhar each selling 7,665 shares — while corporate insiders own 36.66% and institutional investors own 94.45% of the stock.
  • Five stocks we like better than Atlassian.

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM - Free Report) by 339.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,565 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 40,546 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 254,551 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,273,000 after buying an additional 35,682 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,431,802 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,367,132,000 after acquiring an additional 316,276 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 140,984 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,515,000 after acquiring an additional 90,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 41,963 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 21,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $290.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Atlassian

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $892,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 298,935 shares in the company, valued at $34,796,034. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $913,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 314,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,444,674.75. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 128,653 shares of company stock valued at $15,085,924 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.66% of the company's stock.

Atlassian Stock Down 2.6%

Atlassian stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.86. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The business's revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian's product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Atlassian Right Now?

Before you consider Atlassian, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Atlassian wasn't on the list.

While Atlassian currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that are set to soar in 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and other economic uncertainty. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines