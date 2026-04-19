Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,946 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,036 shares of the construction company's stock worth $10,300,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,320 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,297,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 9,308.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,729 shares of the construction company's stock worth $85,610,000 after buying an additional 90,754 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 542 shares of the construction company's stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FIX. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,310.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,643.00.

Read Our Latest Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX stock opened at $1,652.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,422.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,131.43. The company has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 1.60. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.95 and a 1-year high of $1,671.95.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $2.62. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 11.23%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Comfort Systems USA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Comfort Systems USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target (from $1,611 to $1,819) and maintained a Buy rating — a clear catalyst that can attract buyers and support the stock’s recent gains. Stifel Raises Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target (from $1,611 to $1,819) and maintained a Buy rating — a clear catalyst that can attract buyers and support the stock’s recent gains. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp published materially higher near‑ and longer‑term EPS forecasts (several quarterly and FY2026/FY2027 estimates well above consensus), signaling stronger expected earnings growth that can justify higher multiples and lift investor sentiment.

KeyCorp published materially higher near‑ and longer‑term EPS forecasts (several quarterly and FY2026/FY2027 estimates well above consensus), signaling stronger expected earnings growth that can justify higher multiples and lift investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Multiple Zacks pieces highlight momentum and the likelihood of an earnings beat (including a recent one‑week price surge), which can fuel momentum buying ahead of results. Comfort Systems (FIX) Is Up 12.39% in One Week

Multiple Zacks pieces highlight momentum and the likelihood of an earnings beat (including a recent one‑week price surge), which can fuel momentum buying ahead of results. Neutral Sentiment: The company scheduled its Q1 2026 results release for after-market close on April 23 and a conference call/webcast on April 24 — a routine event but one that will be the immediate driver of volatility as management discusses results, margins, backlog and guidance. Conference Call and Webcast Announcement

The company scheduled its Q1 2026 results release for after-market close on April 23 and a conference call/webcast on April 24 — a routine event but one that will be the immediate driver of volatility as management discusses results, margins, backlog and guidance. Negative Sentiment: There was a recent one‑day pullback reported in the press (a -2.61% move on a prior trading day), indicating short‑term profit‑taking and the potential for volatility into the earnings print. Comfort Systems (FIX) Stock Dips While Market Gains

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.97, for a total value of $12,914,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,276,305.28. The trade was a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,369.74, for a total transaction of $6,163,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,703,260.90. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 37,288 shares of company stock valued at $53,677,038 in the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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