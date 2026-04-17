Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Morgan Stanley $MS

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,424 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 19,269 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $15,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 65.2% in the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 21,555 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $3,966,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 171,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,464,920. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 30,330 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $5,569,194.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 280,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,501,921.22. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,191 shares of company stock valued at $23,736,506. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Morgan Stanley

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock opened at $187.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $295.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $104.78 and a 12-month high of $194.59. The business's fifty day moving average price is $168.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.41. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 14.65%.The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Morgan Stanley's revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $197.67.

View Our Latest Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

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