Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 16,113 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,364 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 661.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $206.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $161.51 and a 1-year high of $259.64. The stock's 50-day moving average is $193.18 and its 200 day moving average is $214.39.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.49 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total transaction of $460,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 59,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,935,459.25. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $764,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,247,150. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,217. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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