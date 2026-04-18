Merit Financial Group LLC Has $8.66 Million Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,794 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 50,221 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $8,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,829,684 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $13,112,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,949 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 32.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230,715 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 18.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,812 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,658,924 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,598,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312,485 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,589,413 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,126,925,000 after purchasing an additional 288,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,514,160. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Intel from $41.10 to $45.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Get Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.16 billion, a PE ratio of -856.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.35. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $70.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.17.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here