Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 6,493 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,001 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 58.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 111.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 380 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $164.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $176.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Corning's payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLW. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Corning from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $136.69.

Read Our Latest Report on Corning

Key Stories Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: GLW has surged ~15.8% over the past week, drawing momentum investors and helping support recent gains. Read More.

GLW has surged ~15.8% over the past week, drawing momentum investors and helping support recent gains. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Corning was named among “Buy 5 Stocks With High ROE,” which can attract investors focused on return-on-equity screens and relative profitability. Read More.

Corning was named among “Buy 5 Stocks With High ROE,” which can attract investors focused on return-on-equity screens and relative profitability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Media bullishness: Jim Cramer discussed liking Corning on air, a boost to retail sentiment and short-term visibility. Read More.

Media bullishness: Jim Cramer discussed liking Corning on air, a boost to retail sentiment and short-term visibility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: J.P. Morgan’s move is mixed: it cut GLW to Neutral from Overweight but raised its price target (to $175), signaling a view that upside exists but the stock no longer merits an overweight allocation. This is a nuanced datapoint—higher PT but lower conviction. Read More.

J.P. Morgan’s move is mixed: it cut GLW to Neutral from Overweight but raised its price target (to $175), signaling a view that upside exists but the stock no longer merits an overweight allocation. This is a nuanced datapoint—higher PT but lower conviction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The downgrade prompted intraday selling pressure: analysts cited valuation concerns and JPM’s reassessment of a “blue‑sky” upside scenario, which directly weighed on the share price today. Read More.

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $1,953,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $641,611.50. The trade was a 75.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $21,365,550.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 750,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at $116,618,391.45. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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