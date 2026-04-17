Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 6,811 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,240 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $20,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in RTX by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,796,746 shares of the company's stock valued at $802,640,000 after buying an additional 1,034,456 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $150,078,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 13.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,167,501 shares of the company's stock worth $1,199,338,000 after buying an additional 846,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,750,087,000 after acquiring an additional 799,155 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 37.5% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,649,335 shares of the company's stock worth $443,313,000 after acquiring an additional 722,030 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $2,578,577.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,397,199.67. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Melius Research upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $203.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $195.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $200.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.88. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.63 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.65 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. RTX's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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