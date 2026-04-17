Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,448 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in McKesson were worth $16,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Michele Lau sold 2,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $990.00, for a total value of $2,697,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,530. This represents a 45.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total value of $328,014.63. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,900.87. This represents a 53.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,592 shares of company stock worth $3,518,555 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $868.08 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $637.00 and a 1-year high of $999.00. The company has a market capitalization of $106.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.42. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $915.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $853.64.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.03 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson's payout ratio is 9.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,085.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on McKesson from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $970.93.

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McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

See Also

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