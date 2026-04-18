Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 7,516 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,423 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 7,516 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.9% of Merit Financial Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $108,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63,842 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $39,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,877 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $47,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,996 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $18,700,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $648.85 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $427.93 and a 12-month high of $650.00. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $601.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $610.67.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here