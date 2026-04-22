Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 8,747 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,889 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management's holdings in Prologis were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Prologis by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 587,157 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 83,966 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 6,069.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 240.1% during the third quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 44,715 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 31,567 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,443,137 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $279,788,000 after buying an additional 56,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,644,875 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $417,411,000 after buying an additional 126,613 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Prologis News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple major brokers raised price targets and reiterated bullish ratings (Citi to $165 "Buy"; JPMorgan to $157 "Overweight"; Bank of America to $162 "Buy"; Scotiabank to $154 "Sector Outperform"), signaling strong sell‑side conviction that Prologis' growth and cash flows justify higher valuations. Citi raises PT

Multiple major brokers raised price targets and reiterated bullish ratings (Citi to $165 "Buy"; JPMorgan to $157 "Overweight"; Bank of America to $162 "Buy"; Scotiabank to $154 "Sector Outperform"), signaling strong sell‑side conviction that Prologis' growth and cash flows justify higher valuations. Positive Sentiment: Prologis reported a strong Q1 beat and raised its earnings outlook, supporting analyst upgrades and buy-side conviction that fundamentals (rent growth, development pipeline) remain intact. Q1 beat & guidance

Prologis reported a strong Q1 beat and raised its earnings outlook, supporting analyst upgrades and buy-side conviction that fundamentals (rent growth, development pipeline) remain intact. Positive Sentiment: Strategic capital move: Prologis launched a multi‑billion euro pan‑European logistics JV with La Caisse and is onboarding global partners (including GIC), expanding its European footprint and capital‑efficient growth options. This strengthens platform scale and fee income potential. European JV

Strategic capital move: Prologis launched a multi‑billion euro pan‑European logistics JV with La Caisse and is onboarding global partners (including GIC), expanding its European footprint and capital‑efficient growth options. This strengthens platform scale and fee income potential. Neutral Sentiment: Media pieces label PLD a strong momentum/Wall‑Street favorite and show it outperforming some peers year‑to‑date — useful context for momentum traders but not new fundamental data. Momentum article

Media pieces label PLD a strong momentum/Wall‑Street favorite and show it outperforming some peers year‑to‑date — useful context for momentum traders but not new fundamental data. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit‑taking risks: several analysts’ raises may already be priced in after the run; PLD trades at a rich multiple vs. historical averages, leaving it vulnerable to short‑term pullbacks if macro or rate sentiment shifts. Valuation caution

Prologis Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of PLD opened at $142.17 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $136.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.32. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.77 and a 12 month high of $145.44. The company has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 41.54%.The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Prologis's previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Prologis's payout ratio is currently 107.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore set a $135.00 price target on Prologis in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded Prologis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $145.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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