Merrithew & Thorsten Inc Buys New Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Merrithew & Thorsten Inc bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,188 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $5,641,000. Prologis comprises 6.0% of Merrithew & Thorsten Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,323,290 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,743,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,407 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,946,760 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,397,467,000 after buying an additional 135,912 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Prologis by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,664,583 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $978,461,000 after buying an additional 2,038,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Prologis by 15.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,247,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $829,970,000 after buying an additional 946,847 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,995,375 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $801,110,000 after buying an additional 85,012 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $143.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.02 and a twelve month high of $145.44. The stock's 50 day moving average is $136.83 and its 200-day moving average is $132.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 41.54%.The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's dividend payout ratio is presently 107.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on Prologis in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $149.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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