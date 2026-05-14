Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $6 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,755 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 16,524 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:HON opened at $217.96 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $226.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's payout ratio is 67.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $262.00 to $258.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $250.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Key Stories Impacting Honeywell International

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Further Reading

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