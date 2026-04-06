Metropolis Capital Ltd Sells 1,118,032 Shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

Metropolis Capital Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,563,802 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 1,118,032 shares during the quarter. Ryanair accounts for about 8.2% of Metropolis Capital Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned about 0.68% of Ryanair worth $257,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RYAAY. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ryanair from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Ryanair from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ryanair from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Ryanair from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $75.67.

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Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $58.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.98. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Ryanair had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

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