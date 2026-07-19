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Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
Mettler-Toledo International logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • HSBC Holdings PLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 22% in the first quarter, buying 16,640 additional shares and bringing its total position to 92,415 shares worth about $116.6 million.
  • The company reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $8.91 versus the $8.70 consensus and revenue of $947.1 million, up 7.2% year over year.
  • Despite the earnings beat, analysts remain cautious overall: the stock has a Hold consensus rating and a target price of $1,408.55, while shares were down 1.9% in recent trading.
  • Interested in Mettler-Toledo International? Here are five stocks we like better.

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.46% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $116,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 121 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of MTD opened at $1,310.09 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,023.05 and a 52 week high of $1,525.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1,182.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,282.74.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.70 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 622.80% and a net margin of 21.40%.The company had revenue of $947.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $943.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.19 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 46.300-46.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 46.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,475.00 to $1,275.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,408.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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