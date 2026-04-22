Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 2,813.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 119,942 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $173,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MTD alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,591,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $3,180,950,000 after buying an additional 34,466 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 859,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,055,203,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 793,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $974,633,000 after buying an additional 76,478 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $366,354,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 294,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $362,022,000 after buying an additional 20,668 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,475.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,459.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE MTD opened at $1,325.72 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,293.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,369.75. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $982.02 and a 52 week high of $1,525.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $13.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.76 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.10 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 495.07%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 46.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,410.12, for a total value of $1,128,096.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,456,714.56. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mettler-Toledo International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mettler-Toledo International wasn't on the list.

While Mettler-Toledo International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here