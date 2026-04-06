Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $3.25 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,346 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $148.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $355.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The company's 50-day moving average price is $145.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.71.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. William Blair raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $197.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $860,507,475.24. This trade represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,879 shares of company stock valued at $137,746,253 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company's stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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