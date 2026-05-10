MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 12,703 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,869 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in Entergy were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. United Community Bank raised its position in Entergy by 806.7% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Truist Financial set a $130.00 target price on Entergy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Seaport Research Partners lowered Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus increased their target price on Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Entergy from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.11.

Read Our Latest Report on ETR

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $558,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,155.55. The trade was a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Stock Down 0.2%

Entergy stock opened at $111.85 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $118.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Entergy's payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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