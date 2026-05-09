MGO One Seven LLC Has $7.14 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,769 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $725,219,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,391,261,000 after buying an additional 2,376,706 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,904,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $18,128,357,000 after buying an additional 1,220,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on Disney to $145 from $135 and reiterated a buy rating, pointing to meaningful upside after the company’s strong quarterly results. Benzinga

Citigroup raised its price target on Disney to $145 from $135 and reiterated a buy rating, pointing to meaningful upside after the company’s strong quarterly results. Positive Sentiment: Disney’s fiscal Q2 beat, with higher-than-expected EPS and revenue, is still driving bullish analyst revisions; JPMorgan, Barclays, Guggenheim, and others recently raised targets, reinforcing confidence in Disney’s earnings momentum and outlook. 247WallSt

Disney’s fiscal Q2 beat, with higher-than-expected EPS and revenue, is still driving bullish analyst revisions; JPMorgan, Barclays, Guggenheim, and others recently raised targets, reinforcing confidence in Disney’s earnings momentum and outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted improving streaming and theme-park performance under new CEO Josh D’Amaro, including continued parks strength and a longer-term push to grow Disney+ overseas and streamline the customer experience with a possible “super app.” TechCrunch

Recent coverage highlighted improving streaming and theme-park performance under new CEO Josh D’Amaro, including continued parks strength and a longer-term push to grow Disney+ overseas and streamline the customer experience with a possible “super app.” Neutral Sentiment: Disney said CFO Hugh Johnston will participate in the MoffettNathanson conference next week, which keeps management visible to investors but is not an immediate operating catalyst. Business Wire

Disney said CFO Hugh Johnston will participate in the MoffettNathanson conference next week, which keeps management visible to investors but is not an immediate operating catalyst. Negative Sentiment: ABC is escalating its fight with the FCC after the Trump administration tried to apply equal-time rules to The View; the dispute raises regulatory and political uncertainty for Disney’s media operations. Reuters

ABC is escalating its fight with the FCC after the Trump administration tried to apply equal-time rules to The View; the dispute raises regulatory and political uncertainty for Disney’s media operations. Negative Sentiment: Disney’s broader Trump-related messaging remains a legal and public-relations overhang, with reports saying the company is trying to avoid a direct confrontation while pushing back on pressure “politely.” Business Insider

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $107.89 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $187.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business's 50 day moving average is $100.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised Walt Disney from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.47.

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About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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