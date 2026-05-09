MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 16,299 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 140.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,905 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,299 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Claret Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 4,527 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 899 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in IQVIA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,931 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts: Sign Up

IQVIA Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE IQV opened at $178.48 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $247.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.14 and a 200-day moving average of $200.95. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IQVIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $215.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $225.69.

View Our Latest Report on IQV

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IQVIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IQVIA wasn't on the list.

While IQVIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here