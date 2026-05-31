MGO One Seven LLC Sells 15,360 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,003,842 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 15,360 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.8% of MGO One Seven LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $187,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $211.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.92 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 906,961 shares of company stock worth $162,936,268 over the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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