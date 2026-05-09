MGO One Seven LLC Sells 22,057 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,480 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 22,057 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in International Business Machines by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $294.41.

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Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of IBM opened at $229.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $220.72 and a 52 week high of $324.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.05 and a 200-day moving average of $277.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.International Business Machines's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.42%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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