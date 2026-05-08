MGO One Seven LLC Trims Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,597 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 14,820 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $12,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 465.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 304.7% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 174 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Arete Research set a $255.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Up 0.2%

ORCL opened at $194.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.85. The company has a market cap of $559.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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