Michael Brady & Co. LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Michael Brady & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,952 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Michael Brady & Co. LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,174,893.69. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total value of $1,042,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 61,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,981,173.60. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,908 shares of company stock worth $22,065,882. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan was named the first Global Banking Partner of the Olympic Games, serving as Official Bank of Team USA and LA28 — a high-profile branding and client-engagement win that supports consumer/wealth marketing and global visibility. Article Title

JPMorgan was named the first Global Banking Partner of the Olympic Games, serving as Official Bank of Team USA and LA28 — a high-profile branding and client-engagement win that supports consumer/wealth marketing and global visibility. Positive Sentiment: Research analysts at Erste Group raised their FY estimates for JPMorgan, signaling stronger expected earnings — a driver for investor confidence in near-term profitability. Article Title

Research analysts at Erste Group raised their FY estimates for JPMorgan, signaling stronger expected earnings — a driver for investor confidence in near-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is expanding its Security & Resiliency Initiative into Europe and remains a major buyer of shares via large buybacks — both signal continued capital deployment into growth, tech/ops and shareholder returns. Article Title

JPMorgan is expanding its Security & Resiliency Initiative into Europe and remains a major buyer of shares via large buybacks — both signal continued capital deployment into growth, tech/ops and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan hired Chris Mihok from KBW as a managing director on its North America banks coverage team — a targeted hire that strengthens its financial-institutions coverage and advisory bench. Article Title Article Title

JPMorgan hired Chris Mihok from KBW as a managing director on its North America banks coverage team — a targeted hire that strengthens its financial-institutions coverage and advisory bench. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan's research team downgraded Meta to Neutral on rising AI capex — a notable research call that affects market flow and highlights JPM's active role in equities research but has limited direct impact on JPM’s own fundamentals. Article Title

JPMorgan's research team downgraded Meta to Neutral on rising AI capex — a notable research call that affects market flow and highlights JPM's active role in equities research but has limited direct impact on JPM’s own fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan shares edged lower in pre-market trading after a lawsuit accused one of the bank's executives of misconduct — legal/people risk that can pressure sentiment until resolved. Article Title

JPMorgan shares edged lower in pre-market trading after a lawsuit accused one of the bank's executives of misconduct — legal/people risk that can pressure sentiment until resolved. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jamie Dimon warned of rising government debt and a possible global bond crisis/stagflation — comments that raise macro risk concerns investors may price into bank multiples given sensitivity to rates and credit cycles. Article Title

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $313.78 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $242.17 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.19 and a 200-day moving average of $307.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $336.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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