Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Shares Acquired by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,534 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,588 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,339 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,683,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,781 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,234,332 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,044,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,885 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,006,088 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $806,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,419,944 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $733,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,048,057 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $709,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,932 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Microchip Technology

More Microchip Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microchip Technology this week:

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 416,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $36,879,915.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,495,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,663,616.65. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company's stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $90.17 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $92.24. The firm's 50 day moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Microchip Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Microchip Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently -627.59%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

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