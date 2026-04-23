Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,698 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,512 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.05% of Microchip Technology worth $18,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,075,558 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,628,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,554 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,234,332 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,044,024,000 after buying an additional 1,406,885 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,006,088 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $806,821,000 after buying an additional 1,215,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,419,944 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $733,389,000 after buying an additional 1,803,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,048,057 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $709,506,000 after buying an additional 2,257,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 98,814 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $7,959,467.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,922,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at $799,242,795.45. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $82.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.41, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $83.35. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.Microchip Technology's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Microchip Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -627.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $85.00 price target on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCHP

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Further Reading

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