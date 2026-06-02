Micron Technology, Inc. $MU is Collar Capital Management LLC's Largest Position

Collar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 5,669 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 4.8% of Collar Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Collar Capital Management LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. COFG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,300,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. now owns 2,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 52,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $15,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $621.97.

View Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $47,032,460 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

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Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $1,035.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,046.97. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $569.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.02.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business's revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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