Micron Technology, Inc. $MU is Verdence Capital Advisors LLC's 10th Largest Position

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,981 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.6% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $26,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $49,987,000 after buying an additional 21,619 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $496.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.60. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $413.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $506.99.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Micron Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $464.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MU

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,747.69. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 89,000 shares of company stock worth $34,755,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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